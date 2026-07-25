Help Kiley Lemons Cheer on Varsity This Season!

We are beyond proud to announce that our daughter, Kiley has earned a spot on her school’s Varsity Cheer Team! This is something she has worked hard for, and we couldn’t be more excited to see her accomplish this goal.





As exciting as this opportunity is, the costs come quickly. We need to raise $975 to cover her required cheer clinics, uniform, and other team expenses so she can begin the season prepared and confident.





If you know Kiley, you know she gives her all in everything she does. She is dedicated, kind, and determined, and this opportunity means the world to her.





We know times can be challenging, so no gift is too small. Every donation brings Kiley one step closer to taking the field with her team.





Thank you for believing in Kiley and helping make this exciting milestone possible. Your generosity, encouragement, and prayers mean more than words can express.





With love and gratitude,

Kiley 💕



