Help Kids unfairly accused in Nolan Wells case

Hundred of thousands of dollars have poured in for one side of this tragedy. Celebrities, influencers, and thousands of strangers have stepped up to support, but

what about the young people whose faces, names, and families have been dragged through the mud before an investigation has reached its conclusion?

If they can raise money for one side, we can raise money for these kids.

These young people are facing relentless public harassment, online threats, and emotional trauma.

Supporting this fundraiser is about standing up for the principle that no one should be convicted by social media before the facts are known.

If you've watched this case unfold and felt that the public conversation has become one-sided, this is your opportunity to show these young people that they are not alone.

Let's help provide them with the resources they need to navigate one of the most difficult moments of their lives.

If they can rally, we can rally behind these kids.