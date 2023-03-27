Help Kevin get back on his feet after accident





Hi everyone,

I never thought I would find myself making a post like this, but right now our family could really use some help.

Kevin was recently involved in a serious car accident, and the aftermath has been much harder than we ever expected. He has been dealing with physical pain, a difficult recovery, and a lot of stress while trying to get back to himself.

For the time being, things are uncertain financially because he isn't able to work and provide the way he normally does. We are doing everything we can to keep up with our regular household expenses while also dealing with everything that has come with this accident.

I'm starting this fundraiser to help take some of that pressure off while Kevin recovers. Any money raised will go toward whatever our household needs most during this time — things like rent, groceries, utilities, gas, transportation, medical and recovery-related expenses, and other necessities.

I know times are hard for so many people, so please don't feel obligated to donate. If you aren't able to give, sharing this fundraiser would mean just as much to us. Even a few dollars can add up, and every bit of kindness and support will be appreciated more than I can put into words.

Kevin has a long road ahead of him, but we're taking things one day at a time and doing our best to get through this together.

Thank you to everyone who takes the time to read this, shares it, checks on us, prays for us, or helps in any way. ❤️

With love and gratitude,

Tonya & Kevin