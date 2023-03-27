Help Kevin Get a Box Truck

Trying to help my friend get a box truck. We recently started a moving company using our 2002 toyota tacoma. Its snall and forces us to make multiple trips. We offer our services to the local community, sometimes even for free or drastically discounted. We enjoy the work and hope to further our business, in the bear future. We assist with moves, storage, evictions, donation pickup, furniture and appliances pickup and removal. Even sometimes renting a uhual fir clients that dont have the means to do so themselves. The nane of the company is OUR MOVING COMPANY Based out of gulfport Mississippi, serving local and surrounding areas. We help the elderly, disabled and veterans alike along with anyone else in need. We are asking for any assistance, to purchase a used Uhual/Penske Truck. We thank you for your consideration and hope you can be of value to us. Thanks and God Bless