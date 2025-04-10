Help Kent and Karina Rebuild After Fire

On the morning of March 20th, 2025, contractors were assisting with minor house repairs when sparks ignited the attic insulation of Kent and Karina’s home, causing a house fire. Firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze, and Kent, Karina, the kids, and the pets are all safe! However, the fire, smoke, and water caused extensive damage to the roof, attic, ceiling and walls, resulting in most of the home needing to be gutted and rebuilt.

We have set up this Give Send Go to help support them during this extremely difficult time. Although they do have insurance, there are many increased and unexpected expenses, as well as a few unknowns.

Along with financial assistance, we ask for your emotional and practical support by reaching out a hand of love and fellowship to them. They also need our spiritual support through prayer. Here are some specific ways to lift them up in prayer: 1) Pray for comfort and joy as they mourn the losses and face the stresses of this circumstance. 2) Pray for strength to complete the many arduous tasks related to the extensive damage while they also navigate their regular obligations. 3) Pray for peace, rest and restorative sleep in the midst of this chaos and sudden change. 4) Pray for God's grace & provision in every aspect and interaction of the process. 5) Praise God that they are all safe and unharmed!

Their desire is for God to be glorified in all of this.



