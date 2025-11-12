Help Kenny Phillips Recover & Rebuild

Kenny and Teresa Phillips have been through a life-changing medical crisis.





After nearly a year of declining health, Kenny suffered a severe decline that eventually left him fighting for his life in the ICU. Doctors were finally able to determine what was happening and begin treatment, and we are grateful that Kenny is now home.





But coming home did not mean the battle was over.





Kenny has been left with lasting physical challenges and is now working every day to rebuild his strength, mobility, and independence. He is having to relearn many of the basic things most of us take for granted.





Before this illness, Kenny was constantly involved in his community through local service organizations, the fire department, and the local business he and Teresa built, Scoops. Anyone who knows Kenny knows his smile, his jokes, his unmistakable voice, and how much he enjoys being around people.





Now Kenny and Teresa need others to stand beside them.





The financial burden has become overwhelming. Funds will help with medical debt, hospital and specialist expenses, medical equipment, home accessibility needs, and lost income while Kenny is unable to work.





Most importantly, we ask you to pray for Kenny and Teresa. Pray for healing, strength, peace, and continued progress.





If you feel led to give, any amount will help. If you are unable to give, please share their story so it can reach someone new.





Kenny is still fighting, and we are not giving up on him.





“Bear one another’s burdens, and so fulfill the law of Christ.” — Galatians 6:2