Help Kenneth Rebuild His Life After Being Disowned

Hi, my name is Kenneth.





A few weeks ago, my parents discovered that I had secretly been attending church and had made the decision to follow Jesus Christ. When they confronted me, they demanded that I renounce my faith and stop attending church, for it will bring "regressive notions into the house". I told them I couldn't do that and that I'm a proud conservative.





The conversation quickly became an argument. They said that by becoming a Christian, I had brought shame to our family and betrayed the faith I was raised in. They gave me an ultimatum: abandon Christianity or leave home.





I chose to remain faithful to my beliefs.





That same day, I packed what I could carry and left. I walked out with a backpack, a few changes of clothes, my laptop and no idea where I would sleep the following week. But by God's blessings, my friend offered me to stay in his place for the time being.





This campaign is not about blaming or attacking my parents. I still love them deeply and continue to pray that one day we will be reconciled. I understand that they acted out of deeply held convictions, even though their decision has left me without a home. Right now, I'm trying to rebuild my life from the ground up. I'm looking for stable employment, a safe place to live, and the opportunity to continue living according to my faith without fear of being rejected for it.





The funds raised will go toward:

Bond and rent for secure accommodation Basic furniture and household essentials Food and everyday living expenses Transportation while job hunting Phone and utility bills Counselling and emotional support Building an emergency fund as I work toward financial independence





My goal of A$50,000 reflects the reality of starting over with almost nothing. It will allow me to secure stable housing, cover living costs while I establish myself, and create a foundation for an independent future.





If you're able to help, thank you from the bottom of my heart. If you can't donate, I would be incredibly grateful if you could share this campaign or keep me in your prayers.





Thank you for believing that no one should lose their home because of their faith.





— Kenneth