Help Kelly and Patricia Rebuild

Kelly and Patricia, longtime and much-loved residents of their community, have suffered a devastating loss after extreme flooding completely inundated their home.

The flood destroyed virtually all of their household belongings, including furniture, clothing, food, and everyday necessities. Their vehicle was also declared a total loss, leaving them without reliable transportation. They are now facing the overwhelming task of finding temporary housing, replacing essential belongings, and cleaning up what remains of their home.

This situation is especially difficult because Kelly depends primarily on a wheelchair for mobility. Safe, accessible housing and dependable transportation are not simply conveniences for Kelly and Patricia—they are urgent necessities.

As a close friend of the family, I have created this campaign to help them begin rebuilding their lives. Our fundraising goal is $10,000. Donations will be used toward:

Safe and accessible temporary housing Clothing, food, and personal necessities Furniture and essential household items Replacement transportation Cat and dog food, supplies, and care Cleanup and recovery expenses at their flooded home

Every contribution, regardless of the amount, will help Kelly and Patricia take another step toward stability and recovery. If you are unable to donate, please consider sharing this campaign and keeping them in your prayers.

Kelly and Patricia have been part of their community for many years. Now, during one of the most difficult moments of their lives, we hope their friends, neighbors, and compassionate strangers will come together to remind them that they are not facing this hardship alone.

We trust that God remains close to those who are hurting and often works through the kindness and generosity of others. Please pray that Kelly and Patricia are given strength, comfort, safe shelter, and the resources they need in the days ahead.

“God is our refuge and strength, a very present help in trouble.”

—Psalm 46:1

Thank you for donating, praying, and sharing. Your kindness will mean more to Kelly and Patricia than words can express.