Help Keith Fight Stage IV Lung Adenocarcinoma

My name is Howard Keith M. Cabaron, I am 28 years old, a husband, a father, and a hardworking seafarer who has always dreamed of giving my family a better life.





I never imagined that at this age, I would be facing the biggest battle of my life.





After experiencing health concerns and undergoing several medical examinations, I was diagnosed with Stage 4 Lung Adenocarcinoma. Hearing the words “cancer” changed everything. The dreams and plans I had for my family suddenly became a fight to survive and to have more time with the people I love.





Before this illness, I worked as a seafarer, spending months away from home and sacrificing precious moments with my family because I wanted to provide for them. Every journey, every hardship, and every time away from my loved ones was worth it because I was building a future for my partner and our child.





Now, I am fighting not only for myself, but for my family — especially to see my child grow up, to create more memories, and to continue being there as a father.





I am currently undergoing treatments, including chemotherapy, immunotherapy, and other medical care needed to fight this disease. However, the cost of treatment, medicines, tests, and hospital expenses has become a heavy burden for my family.





With humility, I am reaching out to ask for your help. Any amount you can share will be a great blessing and will help me continue my treatment and my fight for more time with my loved ones.





If you are unable to donate, sharing my story would already mean so much. A simple share may help me reach someone who can extend support during this difficult journey.





I may be facing a difficult road, but I continue to hold on to hope, faith, and the love of my family.





Thank you for taking the time to read my story. Thank you for your kindness, prayers, and support. Every help, no matter how small, brings hope to me and my family.





With gratitude,

Howard Keith M. Cabaron