Help keep us united

My name is Brooke I have 3 amazing kids. I'm here because I've been fighting addiction for 10 years now. I've been clean since the beginning of August last year. I recently lost my job and I'm looking with little luck of finding a new one and I have over 2 grand still owed on my fines and court costs. Between rent, food, and necessities for my children I just can't keep up. My son's birthday is coming up and I'm terrified to tell him hey honey I'm sorry this year isn't going to be what you expect. Money is so tight by the end of bills I'm over drafting just about every time. I feel like I've been doing so so good and I would hate to wind up in jail when I've been trying so hard to do right by my kids and myself. If anyone could please find it in there hearts to help we would greatly appreciate it.