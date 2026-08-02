❤️Help Keep Two Brothers Together Through Adoption

Keep Two Brothers Together

"A father to the fatherless, a defender of widows, is God in His holy dwelling. God sets the lonely in families." — Psalm 68:5–6

We never imagined our story would unfold this way, but looking back, we can see God's hand in every step.

When our oldest son's biological brother needed a safe place to call home, we couldn't look away. We opened our hearts and our home, trusting that God had a purpose greater than we could see.

Now we're asking for your help to complete his adoption and keep these two biological brothers together forever.

Thank you for taking the time to read our story, to pray for our family, and, if you're able, to support our adoption journey.

Eleven years ago, God blessed us with one of the greatest gifts of our lives when we adopted our oldest son. That day forever changed our family. Through him, we learned that family is built not only by birth, but by love, faith, commitment, and choosing one another every single day.

Then, two years ago, God opened another door.

Our oldest son's biological brother came to live with us after his grandmother was no longer able to care for him. By then, he had already experienced more heartbreak than any child ever should—instability, multiple homes, and the painful effects of his biological parents' addictions and incarcerations.

More than anything, we wanted these brothers to have the opportunity to grow up together. We wanted them to know the bond God had given them wasn't lost. When we learned he needed a home, we didn't hesitate. We simply said yes.

From the very beginning, we wanted him to know three simple truths:

You are safe. You are loved. You belong here.

The first time we heard the boys laughing together, something changed. We caught a glimpse of healing. We saw hope replacing fear. We watched two brothers begin building the relationship they had always deserved.

The road hasn't been easy. Healing from trauma never is. There have been tears, sleepless nights, therapy appointments, difficult days, and moments when progress came one tiny step at a time.

But through every challenge, God has been faithful.

Over the past two years, we've watched fear slowly become trust. We've watched uncertainty become security. We've watched a little boy who once wondered where he belonged begin to believe he was finally home.

Today, our home is filled with laughter, bedtime stories, family dinners, sibling adventures, and all the beautifully ordinary moments that make a family. Those ordinary moments are extraordinary to a child who once lived with so much uncertainty.

To us, he isn't just our oldest son's biological brother.

He is our son.

Now we're asking for your help to make legal what has already been true in our hearts for the past two years.

Completing this adoption means these two biological brothers can continue growing up side by side—celebrating birthdays, making memories, facing life's challenges together, and always knowing they have each other.

The final step comes with significant legal and adoption expenses. We've sacrificed, planned, and done everything we can, but we cannot finish this journey alone.

If God places it on your heart to give, your gift does so much more than help cover adoption costs. You're helping keep two brothers together. You're helping give a little boy the permanence, security, and unconditional love every child deserves. You're becoming part of the story God is writing in our family's life.

If giving isn't possible, we completely understand. Your prayers mean more than you know. Sharing our story with others is also an incredible gift. Every prayer, every share, and every donation brings us one step closer to completing this adoption.

From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for believing that every child deserves a safe, loving, permanent family.

May God richly bless you for walking alongside our family.

"God sets the lonely in families." — Psalm 68:6