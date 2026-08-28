Help Keep Our Volleyball Girl On The Court

We are SO proud of Angie for making another travel team this season! She loves volleyball, works incredibly hard, and we feel so blessed that God continues to give her opportunities to chase her dreams. She had the honor of playing last year, and it was an amazing experience and helped her grow more as an athlete.





Unfortunately, her volleyball dreams apparently come with team fees, uniforms, tournaments, hotels, gas, food... and me (Mom) wondering if we can just start paying in prayers at this point.





We're raising money to help cover Angie's expenses this season. Every donation- big or small- helps keep her on the court and keeps Mom's bank account on life support.





If you feel led to donate, we would be incredibly grateful. If you can't, a share and a prayer mean just as much!





Thank you for believing in our girl, supporting her dreams, and cheering her on!



