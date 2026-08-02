Help Keep Our Home Safe for My Three Children

I never imagined I would have to ask strangers for help just to keep a roof over my children's heads.





I am a mother of three, and right now my family is going through one of the hardest moments of my life. I was injured at work and was diagnosed with spinal injuries. Since then, everything has changed. I am in pain, my ability to work has been affected, and the bills have continued to come even when I have been struggling just to get through each day.





I am behind on rent because I simply have not been able to keep up financially after my injury. Every day I worry about what will happen if I cannot catch up and provide my children with the safe, stable home they deserve.





My children should not have to carry the weight of what I am going through. I try to stay strong for them, even on the days when I feel completely overwhelmed.





I am not asking for luxury or anything extra. I am asking for help keeping a roof over our heads. Your support would mean so much to my family right now.