Help Keep My Daughter’s (Rhaenyra) Education Going

My daughter, Rhaenyra, is about to begin an important new chapter in her education, and my wife and I are reaching out for a little help to make that possible.





She has recently been diagnosed with ADHD, and we have learned that she struggles in a large government-school classroom of around 40 students. After much thought, we have decided to move her to a smaller private school where she can receive more individual attention and learn in an environment better suited to her needs.





She has already taken the school's entrance examination and passed with flying colours, which made us incredibly proud of her.





The initial cost of starting at the new school is RM13,000 (approximately USD 3,000), which includes her first term's tuition fees, entrance examination, security deposits, books and uniform.





My wife and I have managed to raise RM6,000 ourselves, but we are still short by RM7,000. We had planned and budgeted for the school fees, but we did not anticipate that the books and security deposits would add so much to the initial cost.





The good news is that once this initial payment is taken care of, we believe we can manage her regular tuition fees from our salaries. Our difficulty is primarily meeting this large upfront payment.





I work as a government servant and my wife works in the private sector. We also have another younger daughter who is still in kindergarten, so we have the responsibility of supporting both of our children's education and daily needs.





Our daughter is a sweet, happy and hardworking little girl. She loves playing the piano, watching Gabby's Dollhouse, and eating fruit with yoghurt. She sleeps with her Lotso doll everynight. She recently took part in her government school's sports day and was absolutely thrilled to receive a gold medal.





Seeing her excitement and confidence is one of the reasons we want to give her the opportunity to learn in an environment where she can thrive.





We are not asking for help with her education forever. We are simply hoping for a helping hand over this difficult initial hurdle so that she can make this transition to a school environment that we believe will be better for her.





If you are able to contribute, any amount, no matter how small, would mean a great deal to our family. If you are unable to donate, simply sharing this fundraiser with someone who might be willing to help would also mean so much to us.

Thank you for taking the time to read our story and for considering blessing our daughter as she begins this new journey in her education.





With sincere gratitude,

Our family