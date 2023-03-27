Help Kason Get a Vehicle for Her Family

My name is Kason, and I'm a 33-year-old mother of four children, ages 5 to 12. For almost two years, I've been without a vehicle. I work part-time at McDonald's and I'm enrolled in cosmetology school, but my income isn't enough to save for a down payment on a car.





Without a vehicle, I walk everywhere, to work, to pick up my kids, to get us where we need to go. I've had to pay for expensive Ubers when I can, and there are times my kids and I have to cancel plans or wait for rides from others. It's been a real struggle, but I still make it to work and home in time to meet my kids after school.





A car would mean I can get to work and school more reliably, pick my kids up without the stress, and give them a more normal routine. I'm asking for $2,000 to help with a down payment. I'm stepping out on faith and believe that good-hearted people can help during this trying time.