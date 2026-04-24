Help Kartigeyen Get the Care He Needs

My brother Kartigeyen is 11 years old. He was diagnosed with PFIC, a liver problem and had a liver transplant at 8 months old. After a year, he started having fits that was uncontrolled despite medications. At age 10, he underwent a Total Corpus Callosotomy, but he is still not well and continues to have fits.





Post his surgery, he sleeps only 1 or 2 hours per night and keeps screaming, which prevents my parents from sleeping as well. The doctor says this is a side effect of the surgery, but it has been going on for over a month now. It's really tiring for him to be unable to sleep, and it's more painful knowing he cannot communicate to tell us how he feels.





We want to get him treated so that he can atleast sleep well and not waking up screaming and are raising funds to help cover his medical care. Your support would mean so much to our family during this difficult time.