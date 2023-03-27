Help Kara After Car Break-In

My friend Kara just turned 18, and she's been struggling. She was living out of her car when someone broke into it and stole everything she owned, her clothes, shoes, everything.





I'm raising money to help her cover the essentials she needs right now: clothes, food, and living expenses as she moves forward.





Kara's been through a lot, and your support would mean so much to her during this difficult time. Thank you for standing with her.