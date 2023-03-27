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HE NEEDED MENTAL HEALTH CARE. HE GOT PRISON.

Goal$50,000 USD

Fundraiser created byMichelle Robinson

HE NEEDED MENTAL HEALTH CARE. HE GOT PRISON.


He Needed Mental Health Care. He Got Prison.

Before Kane was a defendant, he was a child who needed help.

Kane’s mental-health struggles did not begin with a criminal charge. They were documented when he was just 9 years old. From childhood, he received psychological treatment and psychiatric medications, and throughout his life his family watched him struggle with serious mental-health and cognitive challenges.

Instead of receiving the consistent treatment, rehabilitation, education, and support he needed, Kane eventually became caught in the criminal-justice system.

He spent approximately 13 years incarcerated, including periods of psychiatric crisis, restrictive housing, isolation, and repeated struggles with his mental health.

Our family believes Kane’s story reflects two serious problems that deserve attention:

The Criminalization of Mental Illness

When someone has significant mental-health needs, those needs should not simply become another reason for punishment. Kane’s mental-health history existed long before his current incarceration. We believe his history, treatment, competency, and the way his needs were handled throughout the system deserve to be fully examined.

The Failure of Reentry

After approximately 13 years behind bars, Kane was released and expected to return to a world that had changed while he was incarcerated.

He needed structure.

He needed treatment and continuity of care.

He needed rehabilitation and life skills.

He needed support learning how to reconnect with people and function in the community.

Instead, our family believes there was not a meaningful enough bridge between incarceration and life outside.

And within months, Kane was back in the criminal-justice system.

That is the cycle we are trying to break.

Kane’s current circumstances also raise serious questions involving his mental-health history, competency, due process, his plea, and whether his legal rights were adequately protected. Those questions deserve a meaningful and professional review.

But this fundraiser is bigger than one courtroom.

We are raising $50,000 to help our family advocate for Kane and pursue the professional support, mental-health resources, rehabilitation resources, investigation, records, evaluations, advocacy, and other lawful assistance necessary to help him move forward.

This may include working with qualified legal and professional advocates when necessary, but our mission is not limited to attorney fees.

We want to understand what happened to Kane.

We want to understand how a child with documented mental-health struggles ended up spending years behind bars.

We want to understand what happened during those years.

We want to understand why he continues to face restrictive conditions while incarcerated and whether his mental-health needs are being appropriately considered.

And most importantly, we want to help Kane have a meaningful opportunity for treatment, rehabilitation, advocacy, and freedom.

We are not asking you to decide Kane’s case.

We are asking you to see the person behind the case.

A child who needed help.

A young man who spent years inside the system.

A person whose mental-health struggles did not disappear simply because he was incarcerated.



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