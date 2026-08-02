Help Junior Get the Vet Care He Needs

My 8-year-old son's beloved dog, Junior, was hurt today. He's not putting any weight on his back leg and it's swollen, but we don't know what happened. The vet won't see us without an upfront payment, and we don't have the funds available right now.





With school just having started and having just moved, we're stretched thin. We need help to cover the initial exam, diagnosis, and whatever treatment Junior may need. We don't want to surrender him, he's our baby and means everything to our son.





Thank you for standing with us.