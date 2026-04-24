Help Julia with Medical Bills and Housing

Julia is a vital part of our community and is battling a autoimmune illness due to mold being discovered where she lives.

She's been hospitalized twice, and the medical and other bills have not stopped but her income has. When she applied for assistance, she was denied. The pressure and uncertainty has become overwhelming, and she is now facing the horrifying reality of also having to find a new home to avoid becoming homeless because of this diagnosis.

No one in this condition should be left to struggle alone.





Let's raise money to help her cover the bills and keep her safe and stable during this incredibly difficult time. Your support would mean so much right now.





Thank you for standing with Julia. ❤️



