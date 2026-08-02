Help Joshua Come Home to Fight His Case

My family is raising money to post bail for Joshua so he can come home while he fights his case against the state of Alaska.





Joshua was accused of a crime by an ex-wife and people he thought were friends. He did not commit this crime. He's been held at our correctional facility for six months while the case moves through Fairbanks's slow process.





While he's been inside, Joshua has dealt with unfair treatment from staff and the strain of overpopulation. He's a loving individual who wants to serve God and minister to the youth in our community. Coming home means he can have the full support of our family, advocate for himself in court, and speak up about the issues he and others have faced inside.





Your support will help us bring Joshua home so he can fight this case from a place of stability and be part of our community again. Thank you for standing with our family.