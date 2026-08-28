Help Joseph Find Safe Housing

My name is Joseph Rankin, and I'm 70 years old. I'm currently living on the streets and facing the challenges of homelessness at an age when I should be able to live with safety and dignity.





I'm asking for help to find a safe, stable place to live. Donations will help me with basic necessities, temporary accommodation, food, clothing, transportation, and other essential living expenses as I work toward a more secure future.





Any amount, no matter how small, can make a meaningful difference in my life. If you're unable to donate, simply sharing this fundraiser with others would mean a great deal to me.





Thank you for taking the time to read my story and for any kindness and support you can offer.