Help Jorge and Sara Through Cancer and Crisis

Right now, Sara is undergoing cancer treatment, and while she fights for her health, she and Jorge are also fighting just to keep a roof over their heads.





The cost of treatment has taken everything extra they had. They've fallen behind on rent and now have to move because they simply can't afford to stay. Their car was recently repossessed, leaving them with no reliable way to get Sara to treatment, get Jorge to work, or search for a new place to live. And when they needed someone to lean on, they realized they have no family to call.





Two people who were doing everything right are suddenly facing an uncertain future together, with nothing to fall back on but each other. This isn't a story about bad choices. It's about how fast a medical crisis can take everything else down with it, savings, a car, a home, and how hard it is to hold the pieces together while still showing up for treatment.





Your support would help Jorge and Sara cover immediate needs: rent, transportation to treatment, and the basics they need to survive this season. Thank you for standing with them.