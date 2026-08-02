Help Jonathan Get a Liver Transplant

My 36-year-old son, Jonathan, was given a 2–6 month life expectancy without a liver transplant. He lost his job and has no insurance. He's moved back home with my husband and me while he waits.

My husband is a retired Army veteran of 24 years of service, 3 wars, and 6 deployments. We live on a budget and are doing everything we can, but we're stretched thin.





We're raising funds to help cover Jonathan's medical bills, medications, travel expenses, and living costs during this critical time. His siblings and family members have helped where they can, and we're so grateful for their support.





Your donation would mean so much to our family as we navigate this journey together. Thank you for standing with Jonathan and with us.