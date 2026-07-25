GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image

Help John, Boston and Baby Maylee

Goal$15,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byJennifer Brown

Help John, Boston and Baby Maylee

Help John, Boston & Baby Maylee Grace


John Winstead and his girlfriend, Boston, have been dreaming of becoming parents for a long time. John has always been the uncle every child adores. As the youngest of five brothers, he has spent nearly ten years loving, playing with, and spoiling his nieces and nephews. Everyone knew the day he became a father would be one of the happiest days of his life.


This is also an incredibly special time for Boston's family, as Maylee Grace is their very first grandchild.


Unfortunately, what should have been a joyful journey into parenthood has become one filled with unexpected hardships.


Earlier this year, John and Boston lost the home they believed they were renting to own after it was unexpectedly sold. They had invested their time, money, and hopes into building a future there, only to be forced to move with very little notice.


To save money while preparing for their daughter's arrival, they temporarily moved into Boston's mother's home. They hoped it would give them time to get back on their feet and provide family support after the baby was born. Instead, the home became overcrowded and stressful after additional family members moved in, leaving them without the peaceful environment every new family hopes for.


Then their pregnancy took an unexpected turn.


Boston developed gestational diabetes and was later diagnosed with severe preeclampsia. Her blood pressure became dangerously high, requiring her to be admitted to Ochsner LSU Health in Monroe. Doctors were closely monitoring both Boston and the baby, hoping to keep Maylee Grace safely in the womb for as long as possible.


Then everything changed.


Boston's water suddenly broke, and doctors had no choice but to deliver their precious baby girl much sooner than expected.


Today, Maylee Grace was born weighing only 3 pounds, 4 ounces.


Because she arrived so early, she was transferred to St. Francis Medical Center's Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU), where she is receiving specialized care. Boston remains at Ochsner LSU Health in Monroe recovering from childbirth and severe preeclampsia.


Instead of celebrating together as a new family, John is facing the heartbreaking reality of having the two people he loves most in separate hospitals. He is doing everything he can to be there for both Boston and his tiny daughter while trying to navigate the emotional and financial challenges that come with a premature birth and NICU stay.


We are asking for help to ease some of the burden this young family is carrying. Donations will help with travel between hospitals, meals, baby necessities, housing expenses, and the many unexpected costs that come with caring for a premature baby.


Most of all, we ask for your prayers.


Please pray that Maylee Grace continues to grow stronger every day, that Boston makes a full recovery, and that God surrounds this little family with His peace, strength, and provision during this difficult season.


Every donation, every share, and every prayer is a blessing. Thank you for helping John, Boston, and little Maylee Grace begin this new chapter with hope.


Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Family
Home for Babu & Rama
Raised: $1,200 USD
Goal: $14,000 USD
Home for Babu & Rama

Hi everyone, I am setting up an online fundraiser for the purpose of building a small house for Babu and Rama, a long lost neighbour of mine from Indi...

Loading...

Community
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!
Raised: $290 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!

Methuen Young People’s Theatre is delighted to present Gilbert and Sullivan’s Patience this year—a production that MYPT last staged in 34 years ago!Br...

Loading...

Community
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community
Raised: $185 USD
Goal: $1,000 USD
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community

Hi, we’re Hannah and Emilio.For years, God has placed a deep calling on our hearts to serve those experiencing homelessness throughout Springfield, Ho...

Loading...

Medical
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!
Raised: $8,550 USD
Goal: $75,000 USD
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!

The Foam Roller That Doesn't Roll™ is our motto describing our simple novel home and gym exercise devices designed to fix the problems of rolling off...

Loading...

Medical
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey
Raised: $18,725 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey

First and foremost, we are asking for your prayers.As Holly begins her journey through a breast cancer diagnosis, our greatest hope is not found in a...

Loading...

Business
Help Support Independent Media
Raised: $3,448 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Support Independent Media

SUPPORT INDEPENDENT MEDIA! If you appreciate our independent media effort, please support us to fight censorship! We are being silenced in every front...

Loading...

Medical
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery
Raised: $260 USD
Goal: $5,000 USD
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery

Hello my name is Allison and I have been out of work since November due to a new diagnosis of epilepsy. I will be undergoing brain surgery the first w...

Loading...

Family
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship
Raised: $150 USD
Goal: $3,000 USD
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship

Help Me Through This Difficult SeasonMany of you know me through my writing, music, fiber arts, or our fellowship in Christ. Asking for help is not so...

Loading...

Memorial
Help my mom
Raised: $1,365 USD
Goal: $100,000 USD
Help my mom

Update: Unfortunately my dad passed yesterday morning. My mom could really use all the support while we navigate this new part of our lives. We...

Loading...

Family
Reliable Help is On the Way! I do need a car!
Raised: $110 USD
Goal: $500 USD
Reliable Help is On the Way! I do need a car!

I’m asking for community support. Many of you know my son Blais died in a motorcycle accident just over a year ago on September 30, 2023 I went into a...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve