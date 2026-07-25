Help John, Boston and Baby Maylee

Help John, Boston & Baby Maylee Grace





John Winstead and his girlfriend, Boston, have been dreaming of becoming parents for a long time. John has always been the uncle every child adores. As the youngest of five brothers, he has spent nearly ten years loving, playing with, and spoiling his nieces and nephews. Everyone knew the day he became a father would be one of the happiest days of his life.





This is also an incredibly special time for Boston's family, as Maylee Grace is their very first grandchild.





Unfortunately, what should have been a joyful journey into parenthood has become one filled with unexpected hardships.





Earlier this year, John and Boston lost the home they believed they were renting to own after it was unexpectedly sold. They had invested their time, money, and hopes into building a future there, only to be forced to move with very little notice.





To save money while preparing for their daughter's arrival, they temporarily moved into Boston's mother's home. They hoped it would give them time to get back on their feet and provide family support after the baby was born. Instead, the home became overcrowded and stressful after additional family members moved in, leaving them without the peaceful environment every new family hopes for.





Then their pregnancy took an unexpected turn.





Boston developed gestational diabetes and was later diagnosed with severe preeclampsia. Her blood pressure became dangerously high, requiring her to be admitted to Ochsner LSU Health in Monroe. Doctors were closely monitoring both Boston and the baby, hoping to keep Maylee Grace safely in the womb for as long as possible.





Then everything changed.





Boston's water suddenly broke, and doctors had no choice but to deliver their precious baby girl much sooner than expected.





Today, Maylee Grace was born weighing only 3 pounds, 4 ounces.





Because she arrived so early, she was transferred to St. Francis Medical Center's Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU), where she is receiving specialized care. Boston remains at Ochsner LSU Health in Monroe recovering from childbirth and severe preeclampsia.





Instead of celebrating together as a new family, John is facing the heartbreaking reality of having the two people he loves most in separate hospitals. He is doing everything he can to be there for both Boston and his tiny daughter while trying to navigate the emotional and financial challenges that come with a premature birth and NICU stay.





We are asking for help to ease some of the burden this young family is carrying. Donations will help with travel between hospitals, meals, baby necessities, housing expenses, and the many unexpected costs that come with caring for a premature baby.





Most of all, we ask for your prayers.





Please pray that Maylee Grace continues to grow stronger every day, that Boston makes a full recovery, and that God surrounds this little family with His peace, strength, and provision during this difficult season.





Every donation, every share, and every prayer is a blessing. Thank you for helping John, Boston, and little Maylee Grace begin this new chapter with hope.



