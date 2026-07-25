Help Jodi Get Back on Her Feet

Have you ever had a friend who just can't seem to catch a break? That would be my dear friend Jodi. In the time I've known her she's had several medical episodes that nearly have taken her life. The most recent was when she was traveling with her daughter for a national history competition to Washington DC.

Jodi passed out due to sepsis infection in her blood and infection over 103. When she smacked her head it caused a traumatic brain injury, which is causing a lot of issues, besides having also cracked ribs. Thankfully she was able to make it home from Maryland.

Now back to New Mexico, the bills keep adding up she had to take extended leave and look to co-workers to assist her while she was recovering. School is about to start and this little mama needs some help. So that's where I come in.

I'm looking to you as her family and friends to help me get her back on her feet. She doesn't need to be stressing out about back to school and things like that. I love you all very much and thank you for your generosity.