Help Jim Walk Again

Hi, this is Jim.

You might know him as thewho spent the best part of 60 years entertaining you all across the UK and Europe.Or you might know him as the father of his son Will, who you might know one way or another.

He has never quite got back to his old self after losing his beloved wife Maggie 2 years ago, but he has been doing okay living in the Philippines, watching old jazz sessions, British football and enjoying a bit too much to drink. Old habits, right? Despite being over 80 years old, Jim has never shown any sign of mental or physiological conditions besides those he has had for the majority of his life (a bum leg, a face once ravaged by Bell's Palsy, etc). He has in fact amazed people with how spry he is for a man his age.

A couple of weeks ago, whilst sneaking to the kitchen at 3 AM for a 'wee nip', I know, silly old bugger, Jim had a bad fall, and it has been revealed that he has broken his hip. As he is in his 80s, I'm sure you know that this can be fatal if not taken care of ASAP. As a complication of this, yesterday after finally making it into a wheelchair, he suffered from what appeared to be some kind of brain event, not unlike a stroke. He was able to slowly come back from this somehow, once prone again, and the doctors at one of the best hospitals in the Philippines ran some tests to figure out what is wrong. Of course, these things take time and money that we just don't have.



Unfortunately, he is too old to insure, and it would be impossible to get him back to the UK for an NHS appointment in his condition, so Jim has only 2 options: a hip replacement, or a slow and miserable bed-ridden life until eventually some illness creeps up and takes him from us. A sad end to a legacy among legends of music and merriment.

The cost of the hip replacement however, is astronomical. Several thousand USD/GBP, running around 500,000 Philippine pesos (approximately 6,700GBP or almost 9,000USD) including the required testing and care. This is the only way he will ever be able to sit up or even stand again.

Despite our best efforts, we are simply unable to pay this amount, as it would likely destroy our family's future just as it is getting off the ground, and so Jim waits in his bed, trying to keep a stiff upper lip.

We are asking if you, his friends, family, or anyone else concerned, could find the kindness in your heart to help us raise this money, as Jim is a much loved person in many of our lives, and it would be an absolute tragedy for him to be cut down now simply because his quest for whisky was interrupted by the need to pee in a bathroom one step higher than his bedroom.

We would be eternally grateful for anything, any amount, that you might be able to donate to help save the life of our much-loved father, friend and entertainer.



Thank you,



Will & Family