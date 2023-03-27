Help Jeremy Aykroyd and His Newborn Son Stay Safe

My Brother Jeremy Aykroyd is in need of help during an extremely difficult and frightening time for his family.





Many have seen a video of my brother involved in an incident with a woman who recently moved into the neighborhood, He has faced an overwhelming amount of harassment and threats. Personal information, including his Social Security number and home address, has reportedly been leaked online. Since then, he has received numerous threatening messages, including death threats, and I’m deeply concerned about the safety of him, myself and his family.





What makes this situation even more urgent is that he has a newborn son. The greatest priority is making sure his child is safe and protected. I never expected a neighborhood dispute to escalate into a situation where personal security could be at risk.





I am raising funds for him to help cover immediate safety and legal-related expenses, including securing our personal information, improving home security, seeking professional legal advice, and taking necessary steps to protect my family from further harassment.





I understand that people may have different opinions about what happened, and that he should take responsibility for his own actions. However, harassment, doxxing, and death threats have gone far beyond a neighborhood disagreement, especially for something that falls under Freedom of Speech.





Any amount you can contribute would mean a great deal to him and his family. If you aren't able to donate, sharing this fundraiser with others would still be incredibly helpful.

Thank you for taking the time to read our story and for helping us get through this difficult situation.