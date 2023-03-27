Help Jenny get through this

Dear friends and family,





I’m reaching out during an extraordinarily difficult time. I recently survived a domestic violence situation that left me severely injured. I came very close to losing my leg, but fortunately, I am now recovering from a reconstruction surgery on my left knee.





On top of the physical trauma and recovery, I was wrongfully terminated from my job. Losing my entire income overnight has left me struggling to make ends meet as a single parent of three while trying to heal. Im now facing eviction, have limited food and lost my car all while trying to care for my children, heal and fight for my protected medical leave rights.





Its taking every little bit of strength I have left to ask for help but I have to do something to get by these difficult times.





I’m humbly asking for any small contribution to help us cover basic necessities while I recover and work on getting back on my feet and into the workforce. Even the smallest amount makes a world of difference for my children and me right now. If you aren't able to donate, sharing this message or keeping us in your prayers means just as much.





Thank you so much for your support, kindness, and love. God bless you all.