Help Jennifer Through Job Transition

Hello. I'm Jennifer, and I'm reaching out during a challenging time.





After losing my job as an elementary teacher, two new job opportunities fell through unexpectedly. I found temporary work, but it doesn't cover my essential needs. Right now, I'm struggling to pay for my car, health insurance, and student loans, and to save for housing.





My car is at risk of being impounded due to unpaid tickets for registration issues. Losing my car would make it absolutely impossible to get to work and move forward.





I'm working hard to improve my situation, but I sincerely need help. Your support would mean so much during this transition. Thank you for standing with me.