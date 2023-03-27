Help Jennifer Through Emergency Back Surgery

My dear friend Jennifer is facing an unimaginable battle right now.





On the 16th, Jennifer was sent to Piedmont Atlanta for emergency back surgery after suffering a spinal cord injury that threatened her ability to use her left leg and foot. What began as a terrifying medical emergency has turned into a devastating and ongoing struggle.





In just three weeks, Jennifer has endured four major back surgeries. Her body has been through unimaginable trauma, and now she has become septic and is fighting another serious and potentially life-threatening complication. She has been hospitalized this entire time, and we still don't know when she'll be able to go home.





Jennifer is a mother, and her children are her heart. Being separated from them and unable to do the things she normally does for them has been one of the most painful parts of this experience.





I'm raising money to help cover the medical costs and expenses Jennifer is facing during this long recovery.