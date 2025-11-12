Help Jennifer Support Her Son's Medical Care

My name is Jennifer, and I'm reaching out because I need help. I'm usually the one helping others, but right now I'm falling short.





I'm the caregiver for my disabled son. He has tumor-related epilepsy and experiences at least 25 seizures a month. Over the past couple years, he's had three brain surgeries to remove tumors and a procedure to place an RNS device to help control the seizures. He takes four different medications for seizures, plus other medications, and we're still working to find what helps.





Within the past year, I rushed him to the hospital for eye pain, which turned out to be a brain bleed. He was airlifted to University of Chicago, where his neuro team is based. It turned out he'd had a stroke. His doctor is now considering removing his front temporal lobe, and we're weighing our options.





Because of everything he needs, I take many days off work whenever appointments or emergencies come up. I've managed to keep up these past couple of years, but the last few months have been harder. Our medications have increased, my car needs work, and I'm behind on bills.





I need help fixing my car so I can get my son to his appointments in Chicago, and then catch up on bills and his medication. Your support would mean so much to us right now.

And of course, he could use all the extra prayers he can get!

Thank you for reading just a pinch about our/his life.

I am adding this picture of Jonny simply because in this he just had a major surgery getting the neuropace installed on his brain and he still smiles. He still makes the best out of everything, never gets down and does his best to help others with their ordeal, whatever that may be.