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❤️ Help Jena Through Her Breast Cancer Journey 🎀

Goal$50,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byVanessa Kerr

❤️ Help Jena Through Her Breast Cancer Journey 🎀

Our family is coming together to surround our Jena with love, prayers, strength, and support as she begins her journey through breast cancer.

Jena has a difficult road ahead of her, including surgeries, radiation treatments, and time away from work so she can focus on healing and getting through this challenging season. While she is facing the physical and emotional challenges that come with a cancer diagnosis, the financial burden of treatment and being unable to work can be overwhelming.

We are starting this fundraiser to help take some of that financial pressure off of Jena so she can focus on what matters most: fighting, healing, and getting better.

Every dollar raised will go directly toward helping Jena with medical expenses and anything she may need throughout her treatment and recovery. This includes treatment-related expenses, household bills, everyday necessities, and other costs that come with being away from work while she undergoes surgeries and radiation.

If you are able to donate, please know that no amount is too small. Every contribution will make a difference and will remind Jena that she is surrounded by people who love her and are standing beside her every step of the way.

If you’re unable to donate, there are still so many ways you can help. Please share this fundraiser, say a prayer for Jena, send her some encouragement, and keep her and our family in your thoughts. Those acts of love and support mean more than we can put into words.

We know that God is bigger than this diagnosis, and we are trusting Him to guide Jena, her doctors, and our family through every step of this journey. We are praying for strength, healing, comfort, and better days ahead. 🙏❤️

Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for loving Jena, praying for her, sharing her story, and helping carry her through this difficult time. Your generosity and kindness will never be forgotten.

Jena, you are so deeply loved. You are strong, you are surrounded by people who believe in you, and you will never have to face this fight alone. 🎀❤️

Thank you for standing with Jena.


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