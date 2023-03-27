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Help Jen and Rod Keep Their Home

Goal$5,700 CAD
Raised$100 CAD

Fundraiser created byFrancesca Cesari

Help Jen and Rod Keep Their Home

Hello community, a time has come together in unity.


My dear friends Jen and Rod Rands are at risk of losing their home because of property tax bills they haven't been able to keep up with. Over the last few years, they've faced multiple health issues between the two of them. Rod has mobility issues that prevent him from working, and his disability claim was recently denied. Jen has been doing all she can to keep them afloat on her single income, but it hasn't been enough. They need a miracle.


They need to come up with $5,700 by September 30th to cover the property tax bills, or they could lose their home. This deadline is fast approaching, and they're running out of time.


It weighs heavily on my heart because my own Mother lost her home this way and it was absolutely devastating for our family. There wasn't anything I could do to help because it was too late. It's not too late for them! Anything at all would be a blessing, but we only need 57 people with one $100 bill to make it happen. Your prayers and shares are also a blessing.


Your support would mean so much to Jen and Rod right now. Thank you so much for standing with them as brothers and sisters.

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