HELP JEH LUKA ABOMAN AND FAMILY.

Peace and Blessings.

I'm Jeh Luka Aboman from Nasarawa State.

I'm raising funds to Help my family keep our home in Nasarawa State, we are behind on rent and I need 500,000.00 naira to keep a roof over our head before I'll bounce back, any Amount you can give will be Blessing.

Thank you and God bless you.

Jeh Luka Aboman.