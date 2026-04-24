Help Jayden Get Legal representation

Jayden is a 19-year-old with no prior criminal record who is currently facing a serious legal situation in Gaston County, NC. He’s also a father, and this fight is about making sure he can be there for his son. His family is working to secure strong, dedicated legal representation for him by October 1st.





Jayden is loved deeply by his parents, his siblings, his extended family, and the close friends who know him best. He’s touched a lot of lives in ways big and small, and the people close to him are standing behind him now more than ever. We believe everyone deserves a fair chance to be heard and properly defended.





Legal representation for a case like this comes with real costs, and his family is doing everything they can — financially and otherwise — to be there for him. Any contribution, no matter the size, helps get closer to giving Jayden the defense he deserves.





We’re grateful for every bit of support, and for anyone keeping our family in their thoughts and prayers during this time. Thank you for standing with us.



