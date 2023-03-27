Help Janine get back on the road

I’m Janine, a single mom doing my best to keep going through a very difficult season. I’m currently going through a divorce, and on top of everything else, my car overheated and died. That car was more than transportation for me, it was how I earned a living. Right now, DoorDash delivery is my only source of income, so losing my car has put me in an incredibly hard position. I’ve always tried to handle things on my own, and asking for help does not come easily to me, but I’m at a point where I truly need support.

I’m raising funds to help me purchase a used, reliable car so I can continue working and supporting myself and my family. Having dependable transportation would mean I can get back on the road, earn income again, and start finding some stability during this overwhelming time. If you’re able to help in any way, whether by donating or sharing my fundraiser, it would mean so much to me. Your kindness and support can help me take the next step forward when I need it most.