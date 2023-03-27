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Help Jamie Regain Clear Vision - Refractive Error

Goal$500 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byJAMIE D MCDONALD

Fundraiser funds will be received by JAMIE D MCDONALD

Help Jamie Regain Clear Vision - Refractive Error

Hello everyone,

My name is Jamie D. McDonald, and I am reaching out to you today with a humble heart, asking for your support and prayers.

For a long time, I have been living with a severe refractive error . This condition has significantly impacted my daily life, making simple tasks like reading, working, and safely moving around incredibly difficult. Lately, my vision has worsened, and my current glasses are no longer enough to help me see the world clearly.

To prevent further vision loss and to be able to live a normal, productive life again, I urgently need specialized medical treatment and corrective procedures. However, the costs for these eye examinations, specialized lenses, and potential corrective surgeries are far beyond what I can afford on my own right now.

That is why I have started this GiveSendGo campaign. My goal is to raise funds to cover:

  1. Comprehensive eye specialist consultations and advanced diagnostic tests.
  2. Prescription corrective lenses or necessary surgical treatments.
  3. Follow-up medical care to ensure my eyes heal properly.

Every single donation, no matter how small, will bring me one step closer to seeing clearly again. If you are unable to donate financially, I would be deeply grateful if you could hit the "Pray" button or share my campaign link with your family and friends.

Thank you so much for taking the time to read my story, and thank you from the bottom of my heart for your kindness, generosity, and prayers.

May God bless you all,

Jamie D. McDonald

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