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Help Jackson maintain his innocence

Goal$15,000 CAD
Raised$125 CAD

Fundraiser created byJoel Larouche

Help Jackson maintain his innocence

Jackson Drift needs your help. Jackson has been arrested. The allegations against him are extremely terrible and false. For those of you who truly believe in Jackson Drift and also believe that men do in fact still have rights, he is asking for those who can, to contribute if they can. Even a minimum donation from each true friend and follower would help Jackson maintain his innocence. Jackson’s real name is Joel Larouche. The intentions with the name Jackson Drift initiated to remove any association to the family members, since his political views are very different from the family’s. Even still, Jackson loves his family very much. Jackson is not a perfect man but a good man he most definitely is! The estimated legal fees are currently $12000-$15000. He has already invested $5000 of his personal savings. He has money tied up in stocks but cannot access it. Upon the roadside arrest, his cell phone was seized and is in the custody of the OPP. He has a list of charges and conditions. One condition being, he cannot access the internet accept under other special, rare conditions. Jackson is recovering from his wrist surgery. There are still months of bone growth required before he can work. He has already spent more than 24hrs locked up! While incarcerated he missed his doctor appointment to start unemployment benefits due to medical. He has since been released and has rescheduled his appointment. He doesn’t have any other wage compensation at all. He already gave her a big chunk of his savings and after his sailboat purchase and now these legal fees, Jackson is barely treading water. Jackson is not guilty of any kind of abuse. If he is guilty, it is of the realization that he had been fooled so deeply and sharing the events. Jackson believes in truth and is only asking for a fair chance to tell it. Jackson is also asking for and accepting all good vibes! “Let’s Save Canada Together! 🇨🇦🩷✌️”

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