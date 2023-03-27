Help Jackelyn With Urgent Medical Care

Hi, I'm Jackelyn Lumpay, 23 years old. I was recently diagnosed with upper gastrointestinal bleeding secondary to ruptured esophageal varix, mid esophagus, esophageal hypertensive gastropathy, esophageal varices grade 2, non-erosive gastritis, and I'm being evaluated for Budd-Chiari syndrome versus sinusoidal occlusive disease.





This has been so overwhelming for my family. The medical costs are significant, and we're reaching out for help during this difficult time. Your support would mean so much to us as I work through treatment and recovery.





Thank you for standing with me.