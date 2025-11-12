Help Iyambe Complete His Bachelor's Degree

My name is Iyambe Bomanga, and I'm in the final stretch of completing my Bachelor of Arts in Management with a concentration in Logistics & Operations Management. Balancing full-time studies without employment has created a severe financial burden, making standard monthly expenses an overwhelming challenge.





I'm humbly asking for support to help cover essential rent and groceries through graduation. This support provides housing security and basic needs, allowing me to focus on completing my degree and entering the workforce.





Any contribution, whether a donation or sharing this fundraiser, makes a vital difference. Thank you for your kindness and for standing with me as I cross the finish line.