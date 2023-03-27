HELP ISAAC - HE NEEDS URGENT SKIN GRAFT SURGERY

I met Isaac in Igbobi, and getting to know his story truly broke my heart. 💔 He has been battling chronic leg ulcers for about 5 years, and sadly, the condition is getting worse by the day, leaving him in severe pain.





Isaac urgently needs a skin graft surgery costing ₦1.6 million. Any donation, no matter how small, will be greatly appreciated and could help him get his life back.





I will be posting pictures of his condition in my next post. Viewer discretion is advised, as the images may be disturbing.





Please donate and share. Let’s come together and help Isaac get the treatment and relief he desperately needs. 🙏🏾❤️