Help in the Black Hills

Hello, my name is Charles Freeman. I've been trying my best to make ends meet without asking for help, but I am at the end of my rope. I have had heart failure and 2 procedures after that. About the same time I was having issues with my heart, the years of ware and tare on my back started to become a problem. It impacted my life so much so that I can't stand or walk without being bent over and standing more than 5 minutes at a time before it becomes painful. Between the complications with my heart and the condition of my back I've been unable to work. Sometimes I have to use a walker. I feel humiliated evertime I do. I hate it.





Now, my house is in foreclosure and my truck is a breath away from repossession.





If I can wake and take a shower standing up, then dry myself off, I know it's going to be a good day, but this doesn't happen often. Everyday when I wake up I am actually surprised if the electricity and water are still on, and grateful when it is. Social Security has deemed me disabled, but that monthly check doesn't even cover my mortgage payment. Between medical bills, collections, and everyday life the world just seems to be closing in around me. I thought I would be the last person to ask for charity, but here I am. I don't know what else to do. I recently went to Feeding South Dakota for the 1st time and it impacted me greatly. Waiting in line I had tears running down my face. I couldn't believe I was there... waiting for a hand out. I was devastated. I prayed about coming here and putting myself out there like this, over and over. Finally, I made peace that it was the right thing to do, and my only option.





All I want is to save my house and get out from under the daily burden I am under. I will be forever grateful for anyone willing to help me. Thank you, from my very soul.