GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image

Help in the Black Hills

Goal$10,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byCharles Freeman

Fundraiser funds will be received by Charles Freeman

Help in the Black Hills

Hello, my name is Charles Freeman. I've been trying my best to make ends meet without asking for help, but I am at the end of my rope. I have had heart failure and 2 procedures after that. About the same time I was having issues with my heart, the years of ware and tare on my back started to become a problem. It impacted my life so much so that I can't stand or walk without being bent over and standing more than 5 minutes at a time before it becomes painful. Between the complications with my heart and the condition of my back I've been unable to work. Sometimes I have to use a walker. I feel humiliated evertime I do. I hate it.


Now, my house is in foreclosure and my truck is a breath away from repossession.


If I can wake and take a shower standing up, then dry myself off, I know it's going to be a good day, but this doesn't happen often. Everyday when I wake up I am actually surprised if the electricity and water are still on, and grateful when it is. Social Security has deemed me disabled, but that monthly check doesn't even cover my mortgage payment. Between medical bills, collections, and everyday life the world just seems to be closing in around me. I thought I would be the last person to ask for charity, but here I am. I don't know what else to do. I recently went to Feeding South Dakota for the 1st time and it impacted me greatly. Waiting in line I had tears running down my face. I couldn't believe I was there... waiting for a hand out. I was devastated. I prayed about coming here and putting myself out there like this, over and over. Finally, I made peace that it was the right thing to do, and my only option.


All I want is to save my house and get out from under the daily burden I am under. I will be forever grateful for anyone willing to help me. Thank you, from my very soul.

Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Family
Home for Babu & Rama
Raised: $1,200 USD
Goal: $14,000 USD
Home for Babu & Rama

Hi everyone, I am setting up an online fundraiser for the purpose of building a small house for Babu and Rama, a long lost neighbour of mine from Indi...

Loading...

Community
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!
Raised: $290 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!

Methuen Young People’s Theatre is delighted to present Gilbert and Sullivan’s Patience this year—a production that MYPT last staged in 34 years ago!Br...

Loading...

Community
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community
Raised: $185 USD
Goal: $1,000 USD
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community

Hi, we’re Hannah and Emilio.For years, God has placed a deep calling on our hearts to serve those experiencing homelessness throughout Springfield, Ho...

Loading...

Medical
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!
Raised: $8,550 USD
Goal: $75,000 USD
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!

The Foam Roller That Doesn't Roll™ is our motto describing our simple novel home and gym exercise devices designed to fix the problems of rolling off...

Loading...

Medical
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey
Raised: $18,725 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey

First and foremost, we are asking for your prayers.As Holly begins her journey through a breast cancer diagnosis, our greatest hope is not found in a...

Loading...

Business
Help Support Independent Media
Raised: $3,448 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Support Independent Media

SUPPORT INDEPENDENT MEDIA! If you appreciate our independent media effort, please support us to fight censorship! We are being silenced in every front...

Loading...

Medical
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery
Raised: $260 USD
Goal: $5,000 USD
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery

Hello my name is Allison and I have been out of work since November due to a new diagnosis of epilepsy. I will be undergoing brain surgery the first w...

Loading...

Family
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship
Raised: $150 USD
Goal: $3,000 USD
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship

Help Me Through This Difficult SeasonMany of you know me through my writing, music, fiber arts, or our fellowship in Christ. Asking for help is not so...

Loading...

Memorial
Help my mom
Raised: $1,365 USD
Goal: $100,000 USD
Help my mom

Update: Unfortunately my dad passed yesterday morning. My mom could really use all the support while we navigate this new part of our lives. We...

Loading...

Family
Reliable Help is On the Way! I do need a car!
Raised: $110 USD
Goal: $500 USD
Reliable Help is On the Way! I do need a car!

I’m asking for community support. Many of you know my son Blais died in a motorcycle accident just over a year ago on September 30, 2023 I went into a...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve