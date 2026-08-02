Help Ikram from Fez with Debt & Rent

🙏 Please Help My Family / Aidez Ma Famille S'il Vous Plaît 🙏





ENGLISH:

My name is Ikram. I am a mother of one child from Fès, Morocco.





I want to thank you from the bottom of my heart for being here. I am going through a very difficult time with debt and rent. I have one child and I am doing everything I can to provide him with a roof over his head and food.





Your support, even if it is just by reading this and sharing it, means a lot to me. Any donation will go directly to our basic needs: food, rent, and paying off our debts.





Please keep us in your prayers. May God bless you all for your kindness.





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FRANÇAIS:

Je m'appelle Ikram et je suis maman d'un enfant, de Fès au Maroc.





Je vous remercie du fond du cœur d'être ici. Je traverse une période très difficile avec des dettes et le loyer. J'ai un enfant et je fais tout mon possible pour lui garder un toit et de la nourriture.





Votre soutien, même juste en lisant ceci et en partageant, signifie beaucoup pour moi. Chaque don ira directement à nos besoins de base : nourriture, loyer et paiement de nos dettes.





Merci de nous garder dans vos prières. Que Dieu vous bénisse tous pour votre gentillesse.