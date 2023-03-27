Help Hunter Allen Milholland Get Psychiatric Care

My brother, Hunter Allen Milholland, is serving a 44-year sentence at the East Arkansas Regional Unit in Brickeys (ADC #184226). He had just been prescribed Zyprexa, a psychiatric medication, when the incident that led to his conviction happened. Anyone who knows Hunter knows this is not who he is. This was a medication-induced crisis, not the person our family grew up with.





For the past 10 months, he has been denied his psychiatric medication entirely. No commissary. No visits. No phone calls. He has been completely cut off, left in a cell with an untreated condition that the state itself once prescribed him medication for.





We hear a lot about mental health awareness. But awareness means nothing if a man in crisis can be sentenced to decades in prison and then denied the very treatment that could stabilize him. We're raising funds to support Hunter's legal defense and advocacy efforts to restore his access to psychiatric care and challenge the conditions of his confinement. Your support would mean so much to our family as we fight for Hunter's health and dignity.