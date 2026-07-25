Help Us Honor Manuel Veliz as We Lay Him to Rest

It is with profound sadness that we announce the very sudden and unexpected passing of our beloved brother Manuel Veliz.





Many of you have asked how you can help our family during this difficult time.





As we begin the painful journey of laying our dear brother/uncle Manuel to rest, we are asking for help to ease the financial burden placed on our family. Funds raised will be used for funeral and memorial expenses, and any additional costs associated with honoring his memory.





Manuel leaves behind his beloved girlfriend Cynthia, who was his companion for 30 of his 57 years in this life.





Thank you and God bless you, from the bottom of our hearts, for your generosity, kind words, prayers and continued support.





++++

Family: Please contact Anita on her cellphone or on facebook to offer support through OTHER means.





We'll let you know of the date for the funeral Mass as soon as it is scheduled.





++++

Note to other contributors {with our thanks & gratitude}: $4,000 total.