Help Hobie with His Knee Surgery

I'm raising money to help my little 5lb chihuahua, Hobie, get surgery for his subluxating patella. He's about 3 years old, and I've been working with his disability since we got him when he was 11 months old.





Hobie has a few things going on health-wise, but his knee pain is what worries me most. When he has episodes, he screams in pain, and it breaks my heart because all I can do is hold him and comfort him until it passes. There's nothing else I can do to help in those moments. When we're out walking and it happens, it's especially hard.





I want to get his little legs fixed so he can be a happier dog and live without that pain. Your support would mean so much to Hobie and to me.





Thank you for all your support