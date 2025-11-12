Help Herryson Start a Popcorn Business in Pakistan

I have a friend named Ashknaz Gill, a Christian pastor in Gojra, Pakistan. I've known Ashknaz since 2021, when we first connected on Facebook through another friend. Since then, my wife and I have had the privilege of supporting his ministry privately and getting to know him, his family, and the people he serves.

Recently, Ashknaz reached out to me about a 25-year-old man named Herryson who is part of his congregation. Herryson is very poor and has few skills that would allow him to find steady employment. In the community where he lives, opportunities for people without education or specialized skills are extremely limited. Some of the available work is at brick kilns, where the pay is very low.

Ashknaz approached me with the idea of helping Herryson start a small popcorn vending business.

Selling popcorn from a street cart is a very common business in Pakistan. Popcorn vendors are locally known as makai wala, or "corn sellers." It's a popular and inexpensive snack, often selling for the equivalent of just $0.20–$0.40 per bag.

By American standards, it takes very little money to get such a business started. But for Herryson, this relatively small amount is out of reach.





The fundraiser goal is $500.





Ashknaz has provided the following estimates for the equipment and supplies Herryson would need:





Item Estimated Cost Popcorn machine $94 Cart $112 Gas cylinder with gas & pipe $40 Popcorn (20 kg bag) $38 Oil (3 kg) $22 Battery $57 Battery charger $26 Travel and transportation to purchase the equipment $75 Estimated total $464





I'm setting the fundraiser goal at $500 to allow a little room for price changes or unexpected costs.

The goal isn't simply to give Herryson some money. It's to give him the tools to start working and earning an income for himself and his family. A $500 investment here could provide an opportunity that would otherwise be completely out of reach for him.





Why this fundraiser?

I discussed this with my wife, Alison, and we could provide all the funds ourselves. And if this fundraiser doesn't reach its goal, we will do exactly that. We want to make sure Herryson gets the opportunity to get this business started.

But I wanted to share this opportunity with a broader audience because I've seen how a small act of generosity can sometimes grow into something much greater.

In fact, that's how I came to know Ashknaz in the first place. Someone else introduced us, and that connection led to a friendship and to opportunities to support his ministry and the congregation he serves. Now I'm hoping that perhaps another seed can be sown in the same way.

If you'd like to help Herryson get started, any amount would be a blessing. Whether it's $5, $25, $50, or the entire $500, every contribution moves him closer to having a business of his own.

And if you aren't able to contribute financially, I'd be grateful if you would simply share this fundraiser and pray for Herryson, Ashknaz, their families, and the people they serve.





How the funds will reach Herryson: Because GiveSendGo does not currently support direct transfers to Pakistan, I will receive the funds in my U.S. bank account as the fundraiser's recipient. I will then transfer the funds to Pastor Ashknaz in Pakistan using Western Union, which is the method I already use to send him financial support. Ashknaz will use the funds to purchase the equipment and supplies needed to get Herryson's popcorn business started.





Thank you for taking the time to read Herryson's story and consider being part of this opportunity.





(If you'd like to connect with Pastor Ashknaz, you can find him on Facebook here.)