Help Heidi Access Specialized Therapy

Heidi Shaffer is a 6-month-old baby who is developmentally delayed and needs specialized physical therapy to support her neurological development and growth. She has suffered a brain bleed, a hypoxic-ischemic brain injury, and several other suspected brain injuries through no fault of our family.





We believe that early intervention during this critical period of brain growth gives Heidi the best chance to regain coordination and reach her potential. We have identified professionals who can help her through low-level laser therapies alongside traditional physical therapies, and we are exploring other therapies we think could benefit her.





Unfortunately, these specialized therapies are not covered by insurance and are expensive. The professionals we've found are also far away, which means travel costs add to the burden. We are raising funds to cover the cost of her therapy and the travel required to access it.





Your support would mean so much to Heidi and our family as we work to give her every opportunity during this crucial time in her life.