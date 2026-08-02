Help Heather Get Stem Cell Treatment

My name is Heather. I'm 39, and I've been the primary caregiver for my severely mentally and physically disabled sister since our parents passed away in 2021 and 2023.





After losing my apartment and going through some really dark times, I developed cirrhosis, chronic kidney disease stage 3, chronic pancreatitis, and other health complications. I haven't had a drink since 2020, and I'm working to rebuild my life and stay healthy for my sister, who depends on me.





My main hope is to get a transplant, but with my blood type being O negative, that's going to be really hard. I'm exploring stem cell treatment as an option, but it's expensive and not covered by insurance.





My sister really needs me. I'm asking for help so I can pursue this treatment and continue to be there for her. Anything helps, and I'm so grateful for your support.